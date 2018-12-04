Happy Mail Monday (on Tuesday) – Utterly Excited Edition
Today is a HMM on Tuesday because of life. Haha. Today I have awesome zine mail as well as awesome book mail and awesome other mail… It may get a little heavy at the start, but I lighten up – promise!
Thank you so much for watching.
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*Healing Colours Headbands – https://healingcolours.com.au/
*Lee Taylor – https://www.instagram.com/thescreeverzine/
*Ground – http://thescreever.tictail.com/product/groundbook01
*Review of Ground Issue One – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-ground/
*Natalie Michelle Watson – https://www.instagram.com/nataliemichellewatson/
*Tiny Tatts – https://www.nataliemichellewatson.com/product-page/fruit-tiny-tatts-mystery-pack-of-five
*Ryan on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUc4AZUEd4sjWKlH1CkS2JQ
*Ryan on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/_my_name_is_ryan_/
*Feral Publication on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqkHGWfc44M5znpDg5adSog
*Warglitter Zines on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIhWqEQQ5lHcuG4cJOz3O9g
*Warglitter Zines on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/warglitter/
GoFundMe to Get to Festival of the Photocopier – https://www.gofundme.com/help-nyx-get-to-fotp-zine-fest
One Comment
rebelsister
I love the headbands, the colours and the stripey pattern! they suit you well! and such great happy mail too!