Happy Mail Monday (on Tuesday) – Utterly Excited Edition

Today is a HMM on Tuesday because of life. Haha. Today I have awesome zine mail as well as awesome book mail and awesome other mail… It may get a little heavy at the start, but I lighten up – promise!

Thank you so much for watching.

***

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Healing Colours Headbands – https://healingcolours.com.au/

*Lee Taylor – https://www.instagram.com/thescreeverzine/

*Ground – http://thescreever.tictail.com/product/groundbook01

*Review of Ground Issue One – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-ground/

*Natalie Michelle Watson – https://www.instagram.com/nataliemichellewatson/

*Tiny Tatts – https://www.nataliemichellewatson.com/product-page/fruit-tiny-tatts-mystery-pack-of-five

*Ryan on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUc4AZUEd4sjWKlH1CkS2JQ

*Ryan on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/_my_name_is_ryan_/

*Feral Publication on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqkHGWfc44M5znpDg5adSog

*Warglitter Zines on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIhWqEQQ5lHcuG4cJOz3O9g

*Warglitter Zines on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/warglitter/

***

GoFundMe to Get to Festival of the Photocopier – https://www.gofundme.com/help-nyx-get-to-fotp-zine-fest

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeaGreenZines/

Etsy: https://www.seagreenzines.etsy.com

Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/seagreenzines

Want to listen to The Zine Collector Podcast? Find me at: https://shows.pippa.io/thezinecollector

Also on other podcast apps.

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

