Happy Mail Happy Mail Monday – No Fools Edition 1 April, 2019 Hello, and Happy Mail Monday, friends! Yes, it's April Fools' Day, but there are no pranks here. Just zine love! Check out the cool zine that came all the way from the US. Thank you so much for watching. *** Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned: *John Dishwasher – http://johndishwasher.org/ *** My PO Box: Jaime Nyx PO Box 378 Murray Bridge, SA 5253 Australia *** You Can Find Me At: seagreenzines@gmail.com Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines