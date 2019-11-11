Happy Mail Monday – Mentally Scattered Edition

Hello and happy Monday, zine and mail friends. Today I am sharing wonderful mail that has landed in my postbox from US friends as well as a friend one state over here in Australia. Check out the zine (and sticker!) goodness.

Thank you so much for watching.

***

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Poopsheet Foundation – https://poopsheetfoundation.com/

*Amy of Lost Projects – https://www.facebook.com/LostProjectsPress/

*JEM Hast – https://www.jemhast.com/

*True Zine Marin – https://www.instagram.com/truezinemarin/

*ZineWriMo – https://www.seagreenzines.com/happy-zinewrimo-2019/

*Billy – https://www.patreon.com/iknowbilly

*NaNoWriMo – https://www.nanowrimo.org/

*Sticky Institute – https://www.stickyinstitute.com/

*Small Zine Volcano – https://smallzinevolcano.bigcartel.com/

*Apples – http://chickencollective.storenvy.com/

– Wildlife of Victoria Vol 1 – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-wildlife-of-victoria-vol-1-semi-domesticated-animals/

– Wildlife of Victoria Vol 2 – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-wildlife-of-victoria-vol-2-entirely-domesticated-animals/

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

