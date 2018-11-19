Happy Mail Monday – Lucky Dip Zine Bag Edition

Happy Mail Monday! This week we have some awesome zines from near and far – and a fun package with SO MANY zines and much more.

Thank you so much for watching.

***

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Jason Rodgers

*Billy – https://bunnyears.bandcamp.com/

*Fishspit

*Latibule – https://www.instagram.com/latibule_art/

*Inktober – https://inktober.com/

*Shelley/True Zine Marin – https://www.instagram.com/shellbobmv/

*ZineWriMo – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zinewrimo-2018-list/

*Portland Buttonworks – https://www.instagram.com/portlandbuttonworks/

*LP – https://www.instagram.com/lp.like.the.record/

*Bec – https://www.instagram.com/rebeccasheeeedy/

*George Rex – https://www.instagram.com/georgerexcomics/

Zine Grab Bag:

*Portland Zine Symposium – http://www.portlandzinesymposium.org/

*McSunflowerJones.com

*Zinester Trading Cards

*Brainscan 33 – https://portlandbuttonworks.com/zine-witch-brainscan-33-DIY-witchery-alex-wrekk-secular-witchcraft

*LitKit – https://litk.it/

*Support Marius Mason – https://supportmariusmason.org/

*Sugar Needle – http://zinewiki.com/Sugar_Needle

*Mantis Zine

*Brand New Stone – http://brandnewstone.tumblr.com/

*Free Size 1

*High on Burning Photographs 8

*The Idiot – https://subparcostar.bandcamp.com/

*Gag Me With A… – http://gagmewitha.blogspot.com/

*Blue Tress & Her Undies

*Pedigree

*Writing and Loss – https://bottlesonthesill.wordpress.com/

*Botanical Endeavours – https://bottlesonthesill.wordpress.com/

*Edith Knows Her Apples – https://bottlesonthesill.wordpress.com/

*Two Stories Without Zombies

*At Some Point – https://bottlesonthesill.wordpress.com/

*Little Cloud 3: Depression – https://www.patheos.com/blogs/shekhinahcalling/

*Lord Byron Arrives – https://portlandbuttonworks.com/lord-byron-arrives

*Witch Hunt: Addressing Mental Health and Confronting Sexual Assault in Activist Communities

*Kurt Cobain Was a Feminist – http://www.zinewiki.com/Amber_Dearest

*Where Will It End?

*No More Coffee 4.5

*Deafula no 5 interview with my mother – http://www.deafulazine.com/

*The Triumph of Our Tired Eyes 1 – http://www.zinewiki.com/Amber_Dearest

*Taboo Thoughts

*Telegram Issue 26 – https://marandaelizabeth.com/

*Murder Can Be Fun

*Miss Sequential’s Sketchbook – http://marissaland.com/

*The Incredible True Story of How Mr Baby Came to Be… – https://www.instagram.com/kellicallis/

*Without Words & Without Kneeling – https://tomasmoniz.weebly.com/

*Operations Manual vol. XI

*Resist 47

*I Cut My Hair 1 & 2 – http://lisarosalieeisenberg.com/

*I Cut My Hair 4 – http://lisarosalieeisenberg.com/

***

GoFundMe to Get to Festival of the Photocopier – https://www.gofundme.com/help-nyx-get-to-fotp-zine-fest

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeaGreenZines/

Etsy: https://www.seagreenzines.etsy.com

Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/seagreenzines

Want to listen to The Zine Collector Podcast? Find me at: https://shows.pippa.io/thezinecollector

Also on other podcast apps.

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

