Happy Mail Monday – Love of Notes Edition
Hello and welcome back to Happy Mail Monday. This week we have two lovely envelopes of zine goodness from the United States – both of which come with notes!
Thank you so much for watching.
***
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*Sabrina – https://www.instagram.com/starlyart/
*Gina Sarti – http://www.antiquatedfuture.com/
***
My PO Box:
Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
***
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines