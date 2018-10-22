Happy Mail Monday – It’s Like Christmas! Edition

Hello, and happy Monday. Today I am even more excited than usual as I share mail goodness that has landed in my post box over the past week. It’s definitely like Christmas.

Thank you so much for watching.

***

Awesome People/Places Mentioned:

*True Zine Marin – https://www.instagram.com/shellbobmv/

*Snowball Ice (my microphone) – https://www.jbhifi.com.au/blue-mic/blue-snowball-ice-usb-microphone-blackout/770060/

*Book Depository – https://www.bookdepository.com/

*The Riot Grrl Collection – https://www.bookdepository.com/The-Riot-Grrrl-Collection-Johanna-Fateman-Lisa-Darms-Kathleen-Hanna/9781558618220

*From A to Zine – https://www.bookdepository.com/From-A-to-Zine/9780838908860

*Dylan Moran on Australia – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xKgxkLeKMDc

*Billy – https://bunnyears.bandcamp.com/

*Kendy/MissMuffCake – https://www.instagram.com/missmuffcake/

*Draw My Steed Charity Zine – https://www.etsy.com/transaction/1500318898

*DemonStrips – https://www.instagram.com/demonstrips/

*Amaroo Wildlife Shelter – https://amaroowildlifeshelter.com.au/

*@gelatimunch – https://www.instagram.com/gelatimunch/

*@nataliemichellewatson – https://www.instagram.com/nataliemichellewatson/

*Jolie Ruin – https://www.instagram.com/jolieruin/

*Lee/Daria Zine Goodness – https://www.instagram.com/thescreeverzine/ / http://thescreever.tictail.com/product/yourestandingonmyneck

*Amber is Blue – https://www.instagram.com/amberisblue/

*Shelley – https://www.instagram.com/shelleysmithpoetry/

*DIY or Die Podcast – https://soundcloud.com/diyordiepodcast

*Warglitter Zines checks out Murder, She Zined – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVnB_gHK5TQ

*Karley – https://www.facebook.com/KarleyBayerArt/

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeaGreenZines/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zineninja

Etsy: https://www.seagreenzines.etsy.com

Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/seagreenzines

Want to listen to The Zine Collector Podcast? Find me at: https://shows.pippa.io/thezinecollector

Also on other podcast apps.

