Happy Mail Monday – Homebody Herald Style Edition
Hello, and welcome to the last November Monday of 2018! This week some fabulous mail has landed from friends near and far, and I find out that it’s not just me who is inspired by Juli Jumprope.
Thank you so much for watching.
***
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*Black Wolf – https://www.instagram.com/jenerahealy/
*Festival of the Photocopier – https://www.facebook.com/stickytheinstitute/
*Stories From the Inside – https://www.staykind.com/catalog/stories-from-the-inside-issue-1/
*Stay Kind Distro – https://www.instagram.com/staykinddistro/
*Juli Jumprope – https://www.instagram.com/julijumprope/
*Livor Mortis – https://www.instagram.com/livormortiszine/
*Warglitter Zines Livor Mortis Review – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IV1cInLSIOw
*Olga – https://www.instagram.com/olgawritesthings/
*Body Hair – https://www.etsy.com/au/listing/653812361/body-hair-a-lovehate-story-feminist-body
*Billy – https://bunnyears.bandcamp.com/
*Proof I Exist 28 Review – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-proof-i-exist-28/
***
GoFundMe to Get to Festival of the Photocopier – https://www.gofundme.com/help-nyx-get-to-fotp-zine-fest
***
My PO Box:
Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
***
