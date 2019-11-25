Happy Mail Monday – Happy Tears Edition/ZineWriMo Day 25

Hello, zine friends!

Today I have decided to combine Happy Mail Monday and ZineWriMo Day 25 because the prompt and the day have lined up in such a wonderfully unexpected way.

Today’s prompt is to make a mini-zine celebrating someone. In today’s Happy Mail Monday, I was honoured to have such an amazing friend as Ryan send me a zine… about me. (As strange as that feels to type.) What I’d like to do is just let you know that I open the mail from Ryan at 9.05 in the video, and my reaction? Well, my reaction is what zines and the people who make them can do and be – especially to someone who is struggling.

Until next time.

Hello and welcome once more to Happy Mail Monday, where I share the glorious mail that has landed in my post box over the past week. Today’s video sees mail from near and far, and a very, very special unexpected surprise that just goes to show what a mini-zine can do.

Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Real Tioga – https://www.instagram.com/walterinowego/

– https://www.etsy.com/shop/realtioga/

*Billy – https://www.patreon.com/iknowbilly

*Ryan – https://linktr.ee/_my_name_is_ryan_

*Latibule – https://www.instagram.com/latibule_art/

*True Zine Marin – https://www.instagram.com/truezinemarin/

*ZineWriMo – https://www.seagreenzines.com/happy-zinewrimo-2019/

