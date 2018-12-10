Happy Mail Monday – Giggles Edition

Hello and welcome to another Happy Mail Monday where I say hello to an old zine friend and a new zine friend, too!

Thank you so much for watching.

***

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Latibule – https://linktr.ee/latibule_art

*JEM Hast – https://www.jemhast.com/

***

GoFundMe to Get to Festival of the Photocopier – https://www.gofundme.com/help-nyx-get-to-fotp-zine-fest

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

