Happy Mail Monday – Giggles Edition
10 December, 2018
Jaime Nyx
Hello and welcome to another Happy Mail Monday where I say hello to an old zine friend and a new zine friend, too!
Thank you so much for watching.
***
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*Latibule – https://linktr.ee/latibule_art
*JEM Hast – https://www.jemhast.com/
***
GoFundMe to Get to Festival of the Photocopier – https://www.gofundme.com/help-nyx-get-to-fotp-zine-fest
***
My PO Box:
Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
***
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines