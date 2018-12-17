Happy Mail Monday – First Christmas Card Edition
Hello and happy Monday to everyone! This week some lovely zine mail has made its way through the end-of-year mail crunch to reach my little post box.
Thank you so much for watching.
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*Apples – http://chickencollective.storenvy.com
Reviews of Apples’ Zines:
* Wildlife of Victoria Vol 1 – Semi-Domesticated Animals – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-wildlife-of-victoria-vol-1-semi-domesticated-animals/
*Wildlife of Victoria Vol 2 – Entirely Domesticated Animals – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-wildlife-of-victoria-vol-2-entirely-domesticated-animals/
*Julius – https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/EyeglassZines
*SGZ Calls for Submissions – https://www.seagreenzines.com/category/calls-for-submissions/
GoFundMe to Get to Festival of the Photocopier – https://www.gofundme.com/help-nyx-get-to-fotp-zine-fest
2 Comments
Apples
I wasn’t sure if you did Christmas which is why the wishes were for your summer holiday times! glad it got there.
Nyx
You’re so kind! I don’t really do much of anything, to be honest. It’s the thought that counts for me. 🙂