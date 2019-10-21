Happy Mail Monday – Fabulous Catalogue Edition

Welcome back to another Happy Mail Monday where I share the awesome, fun, and amazing mail that has landed in my post box over the past week. This week sees zine goodness from the northern hemisphere from new zine friends and old!

Thank you so much for watching.

***

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Ken Bausert – https://www.instagram.com/passcribe/

*Nina Echozina – https://echopublishing.wordpress.com/

*Lavender Witch – https://lavenderwitchband.wordpress.com/

*Lavender Witch on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVf0LtHtNT7NRi4nYyo_Ztg

*TJ Corless – https://www.paperandinkzine.co.uk/product/quarter-life-a-few-weekends-by-tj-corless

*Mike Nobody – https://mikenobody.com/

*Three Urban Spacecat – https://mikenobody.com/theee-urban-spacecat-zine/

*Three Urban Spacecat on SGZ – https://www.seagreenzines.com/check-it-out-three-urban-spacecat-a-mike-nobody-cassette-zine-2/

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

