Happy Mail Monday – Don’t Forget Easter Edition

Hello, and Happy Mail Monday! This week a new zine friend sends an itty bitty zine, and another zine friend sends all sorts!

Thank you so much for watching.

***

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Crash Reynolds – https://linktr.ee/indeliblecrash

*AJ Smith – myheartisnonbinary at yahoo.com

*JEM Hast – https://www.jemhast.com/

*Sticky Institute – http://www.stickyinstitute.com/

*Small Zine Volcano – https://smallzinevolcano.bigcartel.com/

*Feral Publication – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqkHGWfc44M5znpDg5adSog

*Missives From Murray Bridge Review – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQc09aSAaSY&t=1s

*Paper Currency 1 Review – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvuwCDfD3fE&t=25s

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

