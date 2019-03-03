Announcements

Happy Mail Monday Delay

4 March, 2019

Hello, dear zine friends.

I’m afraid there’s no happy mail this week, as offline life requires my full attention today and possibly tomorrow.

I’ll be back to it before you know it, so until then, make some mini-zines! 💚

