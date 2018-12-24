Happy Mail Monday – Christmas Eve Edition
24 December, 2018
Jaime Nyx
Happy Mail Monday and a happy Christmas Eve to you, if you are one to celebrate the day. Today I’m delighted to put on my Santa hat and open up some glorious mail from Canada.
Thank you so much for watching.
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*It’s My First Time, I Swear – https://www.etsy.com/au/listing/620308555/its-my-first-time-i-swear-a-zine-about
*Crash Reynolds – https://linktr.ee/indeliblecrash
GoFundMe to Get to Festival of the Photocopier – https://www.gofundme.com/help-nyx-get-to-fotp-zine-fest
