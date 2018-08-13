Happy Mail

Happy Mail Monday – Bouncy Edition

13 August, 2018

Happy Mail Monday! It’s that time of the week when I share my beloved mail with you. This week we have fun mail from the US. Zines and a cheeky sticker as well.

Thank you to the wonderful people who sent me mail:

*Jason Rodgers
*Brusque Babes – https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/LadyGardens

Other Mentions:

*Zines A Go Go – https://www.facebook.com/groups/ZinesAGoGo/
*True Zine Marin – https://www.instagram.com/shellbobmv/
*Nina Echo Publishing – https://echopublishing.wordpress.com
*The Zine Collector – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeV1sxXId28&list=PLORbjJcRAiTnp2hZ4DFeTu-IFSoIGiL8S

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia

