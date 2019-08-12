Happy Mail Monday – Birthday Brain Fog Edition
Hello, zine fans and mail friends. I’m back this week with fun stuff for the distro, a little birthday pressie from a friend, and plenty of gorgeous zine mail to enjoy.
Thank you so much for watching.
***
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*True Zine Marin – https://www.instagram.com/truezinemarin/
*Sticker Robot – https://stickerobot.com/
*Billy – https://www.patreon.com/iknowbilly
*Ken Bausert – https://www.instagram.com/passcribe/
*Gabriel Oladipo – https://www.instagram.com/gabe.ola/
*Don Leach – http://notmovingpictures.blogspot.com/
*JEM Hast – https://www.jemhast.com/
*Sticky Institute – https://www.stickyinstitute.com/
*Small Zine Volcano – https://smallzinevolcano.bigcartel.com/
***
My PO Box:
Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
***
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines