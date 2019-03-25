Happy Mail Monday – Amazing Extras Edition
Hello, and Happy Mail Monday, friends! This week I share mail from some lovely, generous people near and far away – and plenty of comics!
Thank you so much for watching.
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*JEM Hast – https://www.jemhast.com/
*God Save the Queer – https://linktr.ee/_godsavethequeer_
*Feral Publication – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JK2Ta1UtpBM&feature=youtu.be
*Rebecca Sheedy – https://www.instagram.com/rebeccasheeeedy/
*X-Files Zine Review – http://www.seagreenzines.com/mini-zine-review-x/
* 3:00 – Emma Ward – https://puddlesidemusings.wordpress.com/
* 6:42 – Franken Comics – https://linktr.ee/frankencomix
* 15:39 – Mel of Zine Gang Distro – https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/ZineGangDistro
* 19:07 – Emily N3ver – https://tictail.com/emilyn3ver
* 27:04 – Tim Cook – https://www.theearlhamreview.com/
