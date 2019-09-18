Happy Mail

Happy Mail – Midweek Edition

18 September, 2019 / 1 Comment

Hello, lovelies! I’m afraid I was just too impatient to wait until next week to open these awesome goodies – one from the US and one all the way from Ireland!

Thank you so much for watching.

***
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*True Zine Marin – https://www.instagram.com/truezinemarin/

*Broken Pencil – https://brokenpencil.com/

*Emma – https://puddlesidemusings.wordpress.com/

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines

One Comment

  • IdleEmma
    18 September, 2019 at 6.56 pm Reply

    So glad the package got to you safely. I was worried it might get banged up a little during its travels but seems to have gotten to you intact! I’m a sucker for pretty boxes so yeah, I’ve built up a bit of a collection, more than I can actually store!
    Yeah, I do love that washi tape container, it’s so clever – so good for posting washi tape instead of it rolling all around the place! Came from my friend in Japan. Trust the Japanese to cover all aspects of stationery goodness 😀

    Also, tried to translate the Japanese on that cover – got as far as translating the first two characters as ‘October’ and then made a noise that sort of went ‘pppppfffffff’ as I thought ‘yeah, that was four years of university study well spent!’ Would seem that my Japanese is a little rusty after four years of not using it 😀

Your Thoughts?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: