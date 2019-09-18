Happy Mail – Midweek Edition
Hello, lovelies! I’m afraid I was just too impatient to wait until next week to open these awesome goodies – one from the US and one all the way from Ireland!
Thank you so much for watching.
***
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*True Zine Marin – https://www.instagram.com/truezinemarin/
*Broken Pencil – https://brokenpencil.com/
*Emma – https://puddlesidemusings.wordpress.com/
***
My PO Box:
Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
***
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines
One Comment
IdleEmma
So glad the package got to you safely. I was worried it might get banged up a little during its travels but seems to have gotten to you intact! I’m a sucker for pretty boxes so yeah, I’ve built up a bit of a collection, more than I can actually store!
Yeah, I do love that washi tape container, it’s so clever – so good for posting washi tape instead of it rolling all around the place! Came from my friend in Japan. Trust the Japanese to cover all aspects of stationery goodness 😀
Also, tried to translate the Japanese on that cover – got as far as translating the first two characters as ‘October’ and then made a noise that sort of went ‘pppppfffffff’ as I thought ‘yeah, that was four years of university study well spent!’ Would seem that my Japanese is a little rusty after four years of not using it 😀