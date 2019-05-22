Happy Mail Bonus Video – Amazing Apples Edition

My friend Apples sent me a MASSIVE zine destash, and I’m showing them all in this video!

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Apples – http://chickencollective.storenvy.com/

*Barren Review – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-barren-on-infertility-and-creation/

*Dear Diary, Today I Died 1 Review – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-dear-diary-today-i-died/

*Dear Diary, Today I Died 2 Review – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-dear-diary-today-i-died-2/

*Dear Diary, Today I Died 3 Review – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-dear-diary-today-i-died-3/

*LP – https://linktr.ee/lp.like.the.record

*I Hop Your Sling Shot Slings – ?

*Poem Spaceknight – Adam Ford

*How to Correctly Serve Apple Pie – www.kathyaudrey.storenvy.com

*100th Zine Review Celebration – https://www.seagreenzines.com/100th-zine-review-celebration-awards-all-you-need-is-zine-love/

*Chromazine Vol 1 – www.rainbowdeathray.com

*Gutterslug 1 – gutterslug@riseup.net

*Memory Issue 0 V1 – www.postmagazine.org

*The Mask – www.benconservato.com

*Read.Me Burn After – Brigid Deacon

*Rocket – jacksoncstudios@gmail.com

*Bread and Butter Vol 2 – www.jessdebblu.tumblr.com

*The Taped Crusaders 10 – wormfood@alphalink.com.au

*Jus – www.juszine.bigcartel.com

*Squad Goals – ampersand duck 2017

*YOU/Fulsom Prism – http://www.zinewiki.com/YOU

*I Wanna Be a Travella 2016 – Joshua Santospirito

*Library Love – ?

*Notes Towards a Feminist Utopic Commune Vol 1 and 2 – www.aliciamrodriguez.tumblr.com

*I Wear Your Clothes Like Armour – vb and cg

*The Wrong Side of Google History – www.caraghbrooks.com

*Robot – ?

*Hoppers 2 & 3 – www.horrperscomic.tumblr.com / www.trickywalksh.com

*Holiday Anniversary Issue / An Interview With Germaine Greer – Matt Ellwood

*Honest – ?

*Suburbophobia 14 – www.suburbophobia.tumblr.com

*Dear Giselle, Dear Beck – hello@gisellenguyen.com

*Witch – www.twitter.com/kassi_grace

*Eggplant – ?

*Untitled – ?

*Lost Souls Looking For Broken Bones – www.danielvandenberg.bigcartel.com

*The Miss-Adventures of Billy & Jayce – www.one-small-duck.tumblr.com

*That’s What Makes You Beautiful – http://melissajstewart.wordpress.com

*Sugar Rabbit – www.rabbittownanimator.com

*Visual Feast – https://www.jemhast.com/

*Why This is an Extremely Interesting Time to be Alive, and some Opportunities for Change – www.doingitourselves.org

*The Making of Chowder – Renee Kypriotis

*ValboZine – www.valbocomics.com

*Fist Full of Comics Issue 2 – Printed by www.24hourcynic.com

*How to Be Alone 6.0 – www.bastianfoxphelan.com

*Review of How to Be Alone 6.1 – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-how-to-be-alone-6-1/

*I’m Trying Really Hard to Grow… So Please Don’t Step On Me – www.babyincharge.bigcartel.com

*Pizz Void 3 – http://pissvoid.blogspot.com

*Growing Things: A Guide for Beginning Gardeners – Joshua James Amberson, Sarah Keliher, Jeff Shannon, Rylie Thayer, Sarah Travis, Hannah Horovitz

*Old Memory – ?

*DIY or Die: Propogating Houseplants – Shelley Smith

*Happy Bus – www.meloirs.net

*web: 57 – ?

*A Whisper or a Shout 1 – www.awhisperorashout.tumblr.com

*Am I Adulting Right? – Emma Charleston

*Adventures of Spacey Spice – LN

*Monster Girl Zine 2 – www.little.princeling.tumblr.com

*Epic Cures for Day-Dreamers – lilly@lillypiri.com

*Endangered Species – katherinedretzke@yahoo.com.au

*Everything Means Everything – www.gremlinface82.wordpress.com / www.instagram.com/mcdrawn

*Censorship & Homophobia – www.therejectinist.com

*Flotsam and the Curse of Dewey Decimal – www.tomeccles.com

*Fiction Booklet No 2 – markpearsonsemailaddress@gmail.com

*Becoming C3100 – www.facebook.com/anghi.art

*Robotic Hypnotics – ?

*Tragic – www.kathyaudrey.storenvy.com

*Chips IV Halal Snack Pack – Ham at www.helio-press.com

*Chips Please – @wigglymittens

*Veganise Your Life – www.athemaura.weebly.com

*trans plants – www.hollyleonardson.net

*Hairy Issues – Katharine Terrell

*My Brilliant Career in Libraries – www.averilharris.com

*There Are Thirty Eight Panels In This Comic – www.minicomic.club

*Cowboy Facts – Ive Sorocuk

*Lots of Little – www.homesickpipe.tumblr.com

