Happy Mail Bonus Video – Amazing Apples Edition
My friend Apples sent me a MASSIVE zine destash, and I’m showing them all in this video!
Thank you so much for watching.
***
Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:
*Apples – http://chickencollective.storenvy.com/
*Barren Review – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-barren-on-infertility-and-creation/
*Dear Diary, Today I Died 1 Review – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-dear-diary-today-i-died/
*Dear Diary, Today I Died 2 Review – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-dear-diary-today-i-died-2/
*Dear Diary, Today I Died 3 Review – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-dear-diary-today-i-died-3/
*LP – https://linktr.ee/lp.like.the.record
*I Hop Your Sling Shot Slings – ?
*Poem Spaceknight – Adam Ford
*How to Correctly Serve Apple Pie – www.kathyaudrey.storenvy.com
*100th Zine Review Celebration – https://www.seagreenzines.com/100th-zine-review-celebration-awards-all-you-need-is-zine-love/
*Chromazine Vol 1 – www.rainbowdeathray.com
*Gutterslug 1 – gutterslug@riseup.net
*Memory Issue 0 V1 – www.postmagazine.org
*The Mask – www.benconservato.com
*Read.Me Burn After – Brigid Deacon
*Rocket – jacksoncstudios@gmail.com
*Bread and Butter Vol 2 – www.jessdebblu.tumblr.com
*The Taped Crusaders 10 – wormfood@alphalink.com.au
*Jus – www.juszine.bigcartel.com
*Squad Goals – ampersand duck 2017
*YOU/Fulsom Prism – http://www.zinewiki.com/YOU
*I Wanna Be a Travella 2016 – Joshua Santospirito
*Library Love – ?
*Notes Towards a Feminist Utopic Commune Vol 1 and 2 – www.aliciamrodriguez.tumblr.com
*I Wear Your Clothes Like Armour – vb and cg
*The Wrong Side of Google History – www.caraghbrooks.com
*Robot – ?
*Hoppers 2 & 3 – www.horrperscomic.tumblr.com / www.trickywalksh.com
*Holiday Anniversary Issue / An Interview With Germaine Greer – Matt Ellwood
*Honest – ?
*Suburbophobia 14 – www.suburbophobia.tumblr.com
*Dear Giselle, Dear Beck – hello@gisellenguyen.com
*Witch – www.twitter.com/kassi_grace
*Eggplant – ?
*Untitled – ?
*Lost Souls Looking For Broken Bones – www.danielvandenberg.bigcartel.com
*The Miss-Adventures of Billy & Jayce – www.one-small-duck.tumblr.com
*That’s What Makes You Beautiful – http://melissajstewart.wordpress.com
*Sugar Rabbit – www.rabbittownanimator.com
*Visual Feast – https://www.jemhast.com/
*Why This is an Extremely Interesting Time to be Alive, and some Opportunities for Change – www.doingitourselves.org
*The Making of Chowder – Renee Kypriotis
*ValboZine – www.valbocomics.com
*Fist Full of Comics Issue 2 – Printed by www.24hourcynic.com
*How to Be Alone 6.0 – www.bastianfoxphelan.com
*Review of How to Be Alone 6.1 – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-how-to-be-alone-6-1/
*I’m Trying Really Hard to Grow… So Please Don’t Step On Me – www.babyincharge.bigcartel.com
*Pizz Void 3 – http://pissvoid.blogspot.com
*Growing Things: A Guide for Beginning Gardeners – Joshua James Amberson, Sarah Keliher, Jeff Shannon, Rylie Thayer, Sarah Travis, Hannah Horovitz
*Old Memory – ?
*DIY or Die: Propogating Houseplants – Shelley Smith
*Happy Bus – www.meloirs.net
*web: 57 – ?
*A Whisper or a Shout 1 – www.awhisperorashout.tumblr.com
*Am I Adulting Right? – Emma Charleston
*Adventures of Spacey Spice – LN
*Monster Girl Zine 2 – www.little.princeling.tumblr.com
*Epic Cures for Day-Dreamers – lilly@lillypiri.com
*Endangered Species – katherinedretzke@yahoo.com.au
*Everything Means Everything – www.gremlinface82.wordpress.com / www.instagram.com/mcdrawn
*Censorship & Homophobia – www.therejectinist.com
*Flotsam and the Curse of Dewey Decimal – www.tomeccles.com
*Fiction Booklet No 2 – markpearsonsemailaddress@gmail.com
*Becoming C3100 – www.facebook.com/anghi.art
*Robotic Hypnotics – ?
*Tragic – www.kathyaudrey.storenvy.com
*Chips IV Halal Snack Pack – Ham at www.helio-press.com
*Chips Please – @wigglymittens
*Veganise Your Life – www.athemaura.weebly.com
*trans plants – www.hollyleonardson.net
*Hairy Issues – Katharine Terrell
*My Brilliant Career in Libraries – www.averilharris.com
*There Are Thirty Eight Panels In This Comic – www.minicomic.club
*Cowboy Facts – Ive Sorocuk
*Lots of Little – www.homesickpipe.tumblr.com
***
My PO Box:
Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
***
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines