Happy Mail Bonus! – Sticky Institute Instant Zine Hit & Small Zine Volcano Surprise

Hello! Today we have a bonus happy mail video because the Sticky Institute ‘Instant Zine Hit’ turned out to be a surprise from Small Zine Volcano Distro as well! So many ziiiiiiines.

!Just to be clear!: The zines from the smaller A5 envelope were the ‘instant zine hit’ and the other zines (making up the bulk of the bigger envelope) were from Small Zine Volcano Distro.

Thank you so much for watching.

***

Awesome People/Places Mentioned:

*Sticky Institute – https://www.facebook.com/stickytheinstitute/

*Instant Zine Hit – https://stickyinstitute.bigcartel.com/

*Small Zine Volcano Distro – https://smallzinevolcano.bigcartel.com/

*Sober Bob – https://www.instagram.com/soberbobmonthly/

*Friday Night in West Ealing – https://catalogue.nla.gov.au/Record/7046413

*YOU – http://www.zinewiki.com/YOU

*Book about YOU – http://www.breakdownpress.org/books/you-some-letters-from-the-first-five-year/

*Numbers Zine – http://numberszine.com/aboutsubscribe.html

*Rut Zine – https://twitter.com/beeeeonka

*Meatloaf Headache –

*Hey Jupiter –

*Living Space –

*Weekly Watching – Dr4gongurl@yahoo.com

*Thoughts – Chloe

*The Australian Idiot – https://www.instagram.com/squishfacestudio/

*Take Care of Yourself for Halia – https://etsy.com/au/shop/amberisblue

*Amber Is Blue – https://www.instagram.com/amberisblue/

*Floodlight Viscera – http://floodlightviscera.com/

*Ferndale – Ferndalezine@gmail.com

*Last Summer – https://samantharieglcv.wordpress.com/

*ZineWriMo Zine Pack Review – https://www.seagreenzines.com/mega-mini-zine-review-zinewrimo-2017-pack/

*Bikini Girl – http://www.thenightbeforetomorrow.com

*Day Tour – https://kushkomikss.ecrater.com/p/31179421/day-tour-mariana-pita

*flor feeling – https://www.instagram.com/iskoteq/

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeaGreenZines/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zineninja

Etsy: https://www.seagreenzines.etsy.com

Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/seagreenzines

Want to listen to The Zine Collector Podcast? Find me at: https://shows.pippa.io/thezinecollector

Also on other podcast apps.

