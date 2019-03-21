Guest Mini Zine Review: Paris on Film and Amsterdam on Film

I’m Amber and I make zines under the name Amber is Blue. I’m writing a couple of mini zine reviews for Nyx while they’re unwell.

I’m a chronically ill artist and zine maker, most of my work focuses on my mental illnesses to show people in a relatable and accessible way what living with mental illness is really like and how specific symptoms impact everyday behaviours. Through my art I want to encourage people to look at mental illness without stigma. I’m also non-binary and so gender identity and expression also feature heavily in my work.

https://linktr.ee/amberisblue

Paris on Film / Amsterdam on Film

Monica Lauren

https://linktr.ee/baby__mon

Paris on Film and Amsterdam on Film are two full colour mini zines by Monica Lauren, which contain several 35mm photographs taken by them during their trip overseas.

Not only are both zines full of incredibly beautiful photographs, but they also give you a look at what Paris and Amsterdam are like from the view point of an artist – you discover what’s important to Monica, what things touched their heart the most about the two cities. I love both these zines. Monica is a beautiful photographer.

