Festival of the Photocopier 2020
After a great many technical difficulties and delays… Hello, zine friends! In this video I chat about Festival of the Photocopier 2020 in Melbourne, all sorts of fun things, and show you the awesome zines that came to me/I picked up while there.
Awesome Things/People Mentioned
*GoFundMe Supporters:
**True Zine Marin – https://www.instagram.com/truezinemarin/
**Luke You – ?
**Hahn Dostine – https://www.instagram.com/dream.pea/
**Feral Publication – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AdCz8SvR304&feature=youtu.be
**Apples – http://chickencollective.storenvy.com/
**Anonymous
*Festival of the Bitsy Copier – https://stickyinstitute.itch.io/bitsy-copier
*Sticky Institute – https://www.stickyinstitute.com/
*Habitual Novelties – https://linktr.ee/habnopubco
*Zine Review: Kitchen Sink (Everything But The) – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-kitchen-sink-everything-but-the/
*Zine Review: Dr. Pigeon: Psychological Psychiatrist – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-dr-pigeon-psychological-psychiatrist/
*Table Neighbour – https://twitter.com/iurgiurrutia
*Saff Miro – https://www.instagram.com/saffmiro/
*Zine Review: Road Trip – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-road-trip/
*Zine Review: Adventures in Predictive Text – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-adventures-in-predictive-text/
*Zine Review: My Favourite Graphs – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-my-favourite-graphs/
*Milky Breath – https://www.instagram.com/milky_breath/
*Zine Review: A Guide to Soap Operas – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-a-guide-to-soap-operas/
*Rae White – https://raewhite.net/
*Milk Teeth – https://raewhite.net/milkteeth/
*Zine Review: Rabbits & Relics: Okunoshima (Rabbit Island) – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-rabbits-relics-okunoshima-rabbit-island/
*Zine Review: Diary of a Lavender Plant – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-diary-of-a-lavender-plant/
*Zine Review: Enby Life: Stories, poetry, & art by non-binary people – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-enby-life-stories-poetry-art-by-non-binary-people/
*Natalie Michelle Watson – https://nataliemichellewatson.com/
*Zine Review: Dear Diary, Today I Died 1 – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-dear-diary-today-i-died/
*Zine Review: Dear Diary, Today I Died 2 – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-dear-diary-today-i-died-2/
*Zine Review: Dear Diary, Today I Died 3 – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-dear-diary-today-i-died-3/
