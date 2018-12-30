Community Spaces, Events, Fairs & Fests Festival of the Photocopier 2019 30 December, 2018 Thanks to the amazing Pey Chi for designing the zine fair poster. Find more information on them here: https://www.peychi.com/ Sharing is CaringFacebookLinkedInTwitterGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Previous Call for Submissions: Topic 7: Candy +/- Revenge Newer Call for Submissions: 'You're Standing On My Neck': A Daria Fanzine Your Thoughts? Cancel reply This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.