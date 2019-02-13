Festival of the Photocopier 2019 Zine Haul

Hello, zine friends! Wanderer and I are back from the great state of Victoria where we tabled at the one and only Festival of the Photocopier in Melbourne.

Here’s a video of the great zines I picked up with plenty of chatter to go along with them.

***

*Sticky Institute – http://www.stickyinstitute.com/

*Festival of the Photocopier – https://www.facebook.com/events/2289444454621948/

*Alex Wrekk – https://www.instagram.com/alexwrekk/

*Portland Buttonworks – https://portlandbuttonworks.com/

*Stolen Sharpie Revolution – http://www.stolensharpierevolution.org/

(All zines mentioned in this section can be found on the Portland Buttonworks site if they are still in stock)

*Wolfram – https://www.instagram.com/queercontent/

*Queer Content – https://queercontent.press/

*Queer Content 4 Review – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-queer-content-4-an-essay-on-w-h-audens-another-time/

*Queer Content 5 Review – https://www.seagreenzines.com/zine-review-queercontent-5-sadvertising-an-attempt-at-healing/

*Concrete Queers – https://concretequeers.com/

*The Back Room – https://www.facebook.com/backroomcarlton

*Safety House Guide Pozible – https://www.pozible.com/project/the-safety-house-guide-2019

*Darcy – https://twitter.com/darcysrocks

*Sensitive Adult Daily – https://twitter.com/sensitive_adult

*Ania & Shamini – ?

*Melissa J Stewart – https://www.instagram.com/melissaj_stewart/

* https://melissajstewart.wordpress.com/

*Dory Bean – https://www.instagram.com/dory.bean/

*Ellie – ?

*Tash – https://www.instagram.com/tash_tasha_tashy/

*A Zine Thing – https://azinething.com/

*J.E.M. Hast – https://www.jemhast.com/

*Apples – https://twitter.com/celuran

*Avery – https://twitter.com/averyflinders

*The Chicken Collective – http://chickencollective.storenvy.com/

***

