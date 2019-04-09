Feral Publication Reviews Missives From Murray Bridge & Paper Currency 1

Hello, dear zine friends! I’m so happy to share some ‘reviewer gets reviewed’ goodness with you today. Hehe. Feral Publication has reviewed my monthly life newsletter type zine Missives From Murray Bridge as well as Paper Currency 1!

And they are in handy dandy video form for your viewing pleasure.

If you haven’t checked out the Feral Publication YouTube channel before, I highly recommend it. There are a heap of zine reviews, the Anarchist Zinester Vlog series, travel vlogs, and even short films!

Thank you to Feral Publication for not only reading my zines but reviewing them as well!

