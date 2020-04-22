The Zine Collector

Doubts & The Artist – The Zine Collector Ep 025

22 April, 2020 / No Comments

Hello and welcome back to The Zine Collector Podcast. In this episode, I chat a bit about worth and confidence in regards to creating and sharing as an artist.

**

People/Places/Zines Mentioned This Episode:

*Broken Pencil Go Fund Me – https://www.gofundme.com/f/r5qf3g-covid-zine-micro-grant

*Zinespiration – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOIgwk4qcATCn4pawkuB_cw/featured

*Ryan Pocket Thoughts – https://linktr.ee/_my_name_is_ryan_

*Five O’Clock Zines – https://www.instagram.com/fiveoclockzine/

*Warglitter – https://linktr.ee/warglitter

*Umbersito – https://www.instagram.com/umbersito/

***

My PO Box:

Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com

Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines

Spanish Summer by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)
Artist: http://audionautix.com/

