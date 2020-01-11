Check It Out: ConFusion Zine Panel “Zines: A Voice For Everyone”

Zines: A Voice For Everyone

Join comic artists and Zinester’s Karmada Arts and BluRaven C. Houvener as they discuss a medium that’s taking the world by storm. It may shock you to find out that Zine’s are nothing new however!

Come learn about Zine’s humble beginnings, how they have evolved overtime into the powerhouse they are today, and how you yourself can make one in your spare time and for dirt cheap!

ConFusion is a Science Fiction and Fantasy convention in the metro Detroit area. We are the longest running SFF con in Michigan!

We focus on literature, art, and music, in the SFF field, and love and welcome all fandoms!

ConFusion is a family friendly con.

Check out https://2020.confusionsf.org/ for more information.

