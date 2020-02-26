Calls for Submissions
Hello, zine friends!
Calls for submissions are usually posted on the weekends here at Sea Green Zines on the weekends, but these three here are zine series that I am working on. (There will be rolling calls going up on the weekends.) They have new deadlines, so there’s plenty of time to get your contributions in. All contributors get a physical copy when it’s done, so be sure to include a mailing address if you’d like your contributor copy.
Until next time, spread a little sunshine.