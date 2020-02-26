Calls for Submissions

Calls for Submissions

26 February, 2020 / No Comments

Hello, zine friends!

Calls for submissions are usually posted on the weekends here at Sea Green Zines on the weekends, but these three here are zine series that I am working on. (There will be rolling calls going up on the weekends.) They have new deadlines, so there’s plenty of time to get your contributions in. All contributors get a physical copy when it’s done, so be sure to include a mailing address if you’d like your contributor copy.

Until next time, spread a little sunshine.

Your Thoughts?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: