Call for Zine-Related Research

Hello! I’m Meeni, a zinester and university student! In the framework of a Gender and Diversity degree, I’m writing a master’s thesis on the intersection of gender and mental illness/neurodiversity as self-documented in zines.

If you have any zines that fit that theme*, or know of any, please let me know! I would be happy to buy (or trade for) any zine that could expand my research project!

I would also really appreciate it if you could spread the word about this project!

You can contact me at: meenilevi@gmail.com 🙂

* this can mean different things such as zines that talk about how autism might affect the way you experience/identify your gender, how being a certain gender affects how your symptoms are perceived, how a certain mental illness affects the way you present gender,… if you think your zine might fit the theme but aren’t sure, contact me anyway. I just love reading new zines!

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

Email

