Call for Submissions: The Throwaway Account

The Throwaway Account is a brand new zine planning to debut in February 2019 interested in your poetry, micro essays, flash fiction, little interviews, postcard-sized art, mini-comics, and other forms of short-short stories!

The theme for the first issue is “Emotions,” which can be anything from sadness to gladness. While the publication will be mostly in English, submissions in other languages, especially for feelings and concepts that are untranslatable, are welcome.

Send all submissions and queries to editor Liz Tetu at throwawayzine@gmail.com by January 14th 2019 to be considered for the first issue. Non-themed submissions are accepted on a rolling basis (aka anytime) for future issues coming out May, August, and November.

“Throwaway” means an interest in anything you have! Old or new, unfinished or just unpolished, the embarrassing, too personal, and too weird submissions are considered just as seriously as any other. Reprints are acceptable, as well, as long as you note where it was originally published when you submit.

“Throwaway” also refers to the way the zine will be printed. The plan is to print most (and handwrite some) submissions and adhere them to napkins made of recycled materials borrowed from restaurants. Plans for a digital anthology of a single year’s issues are also in the works. We’ll see!

The Throwaway Account is 100% recyclable

