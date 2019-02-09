Calls for Submissions Call for Submissions: The Rock N’ Roll Horror Zine 9 February, 2019 The Rock N’ Roll Horror Zine Submissions Now Open Looking for rock, metal and punk themed horror, sci-fi, pulp and bizarro fiction submissions up to 2,500 words. Also interested in visual art submissions that are on theme, especially cover art. Accepted submissions receive $5 and a contributor copy. Email submissions to doomgoat666@gmail.com Sharing is CaringFacebookLinkedInTwitterTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Previous Call for Submissions: 'You're Standing On My Neck': A Daria Fanzine Newer Call for Submissions: Confessions of a Type 40 - Doctor Who Fanzine Your Thoughts? Cancel reply This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.