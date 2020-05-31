Call for Submissions: Quaranzine

ZINE CALLOUT: Coin-Operated Press Quaranzine!

Applications are now open for Coin-Operated Press’s first ever collaborative zine! We are super excited to make our first zine with you, and we cannot wait to receive your submissions.

This month’s theme is all about the COVID-19 crisis, and our current Lockdown situation. We would love you to respond with your thoughts on the crisis, social distancing, how you have been affected, what you are looking forward to once we start to return to normal, your future predictions, and any other responses you may have to this pandemic!

We are looking for: articles, illustrations, short stories, photography, poetry, artwork of any medium, short essays, recipes, comics, collage, and anything else that will fit into a zine!

Please send us the following details along with your submission:

The name/credit you would like printed in the zine.

Your pronouns.

Your contact details that you would like printed in the zine.

A short one-sentence bio.

A profile photo or image for your bio.

A short description of your work and how it fits with the theme.

The deadline is midnight (GMT) on the 12th of June 2020

Please email submissions to coinoperatedpress@gmail.com

For more information on the submission process, please visit our FAQs.

