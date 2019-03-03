Call for Submissions: Infidelity Zine

Infidelity Zine open call

Do you have a story to tell about infidelity? Perhaps you’ve experienced it because you were the person doing it. Maybe the person you’re with has done it whilst with you or in the past with other partners. Perhaps you witnessed your parents working through it. I’m looking to collect these into a zine to show the diverse spectrum of this part of human life. Please get in touch either by sending an email to sophie.a.w.sherwood@gmail.com or leave your story on the Sarahah page anonymously.

This is open to all ages, races, sexes, genders, and doesn’t exclude people in the polyamorous community.

Google says:

infidelity

/ɪnfɪˈdɛlɪti/Submit

noun

1.The action or state of being unfaithful to a spouse or other sexual partner.

“her infidelity continued after her marriage”

synonyms: unfaithfulness, adultery, unchastity, cuckoldry, extramarital relations, extramarital sex; faithlessness, disloyalty, falseness, breach of trust, treachery, double-dealing, duplicity, deceit, perfidy, perfidiousness; affair, liaison, intrigue, amour; informalfooling around, playing around, playing the field, cheating, two-timing, hanky-panky, a bit on the side; formalfornication

“her husband never knew of her infidelity”

