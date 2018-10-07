Call for Submissions: Arospec Poetry Network

The Arospec Poetry Network is seeking submissions from arospec (= who belong on the aromantic spectrum) visual artists to illustrate the fifth issue of its collective art/poetry zine “Don’t Talk To Me Of Love”.

This issue will center around the theme of different types of love.

Artists have the choice between directly submitting original content related to this theme, or getting in touch with our members to work in closer relation and illustrate a particular piece of poetry.

We accept traditional art, digital art, photography, comics (1 to 2 pages), … You can always get in touch if you’re not sure whether your artwork would fit our zine. The zine is published digitally with an A4 format.

Please do not submit more than three pieces at a time, and include titles for your pieces.

All rights will remain with the artists. Since the zine is a free publication, we cannot offer financial compensation.

Due date for submissions is November 15th.

The expected release date is in December.

You can contact us and/or send in your submissions per e-mail: meenilevi@gmail.com or through tumblr: @arospecpoetrynet.

