Call for Calls for Submissions: Spread the Word About Your Zine/Distro/Library!

Share your call for submissions, let people know about your distro or zine library, announce your newest zine, let people know you are crowdfunding a zine project…

If you have an announcement to make that has to do with zines, do it here! Sea Green Zines wants to be your megaphone. Even better? It’s an automatic shout out on Facebook, Twitter, and Tumblr when your call is posted here.

Big fuzzy love hearts to those who have a .jpg call for subs, but all are welcome. Get in touch by emailing seagreenzines[at]gmail.com or comment below.

Sharing is Caring Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Tumblr

Pinterest

