All The End Bits Part 2
31 December, 2018
Jaime Nyx
Sea Green Zines: https://seagreenzines.com
Hello, zine friends! The moment I uploaded the first ‘All the End Bits’, I knew I wanted to make another one. And what a great time of the year for it. I hope you enjoy this bit of silliness with my thanks for an amazing first year of YouTube-ing as well as another lovely year in the zineverse.
Thank you so much for watching.
You can watch part one here: https://youtu.be/oH9HZyEFLTk
***
GoFundMe to Get to Festival of the Photocopier – https://www.gofundme.com/help-nyx-get-to-fotp-zine-fest
***
My PO Box:
Jaime Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia
***
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
Sea Green Zines: https://seagreenzines.com
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/seagreenzines